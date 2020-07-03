Rent Calculator
10809 Hermosa Drive
10809 Hermosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10809 Hermosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to live minutes from White Rock Lake, Downtown Dallas, and Casa Linda Plaza. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive have any available units?
10809 Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10809 Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10809 Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive offer parking?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive have a pool?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10809 Hermosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10809 Hermosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
