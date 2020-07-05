Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 108 Spelt Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
108 Spelt Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 Spelt Lane
108 Spelt Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
108 Spelt Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 Spelt Lane have any available units?
108 Spelt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 108 Spelt Lane have?
Some of 108 Spelt Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 108 Spelt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Spelt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Spelt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 108 Spelt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 108 Spelt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 108 Spelt Lane offers parking.
Does 108 Spelt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Spelt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Spelt Lane have a pool?
No, 108 Spelt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Spelt Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Spelt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Spelt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Spelt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Central Park
8325 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University