Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10743 Lake Gardens Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:47 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10743 Lake Gardens Drive
10743 Lake Gardens Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10743 Lake Gardens Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10743 Lake Gardens - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath.
(RLNE5514388)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive have any available units?
10743 Lake Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10743 Lake Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10743 Lake Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10743 Lake Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10743 Lake Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10743 Lake Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
