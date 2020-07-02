10725 Royal Park Drive

Outstanding Dallas location!! This spacious property with pool and outdoor fireplace sitting on a nice sized treed lot has great potential. Master bath with walk in tiled shower and bedroom has adjoining multi-purpose room. Gourmet kitchen with granite island and countertops with double oven. Stone fireplace in family room. Spacious rooms throughout. Home surrounds lovely courtyard for additional outdoor entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
