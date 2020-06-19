All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

10715 Benbrook Dr

10715 Benbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Benbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View features new vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near the bus line, Charles A. Gill Elementary School, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, Casa View Thrift, Cotillion Park and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Benbrook Dr have any available units?
10715 Benbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10715 Benbrook Dr have?
Some of 10715 Benbrook Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Benbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Benbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Benbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 Benbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10715 Benbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10715 Benbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 10715 Benbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10715 Benbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Benbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 10715 Benbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10715 Benbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 10715 Benbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Benbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Benbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

