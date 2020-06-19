10715 Benbrook Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View features new vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located near the bus line, Charles A. Gill Elementary School, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, Casa View Thrift, Cotillion Park and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



