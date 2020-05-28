All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:20 AM

10711 Tandem Trail

10711 Tandem Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10711 Tandem Trail, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10711 Tandem Trail have any available units?
10711 Tandem Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10711 Tandem Trail have?
Some of 10711 Tandem Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10711 Tandem Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10711 Tandem Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10711 Tandem Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10711 Tandem Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10711 Tandem Trail offer parking?
No, 10711 Tandem Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10711 Tandem Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10711 Tandem Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10711 Tandem Trail have a pool?
No, 10711 Tandem Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10711 Tandem Trail have accessible units?
No, 10711 Tandem Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10711 Tandem Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10711 Tandem Trail has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

