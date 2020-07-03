All apartments in Dallas
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

10702 Stone Canyon Rd

10702 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

10702 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Central Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $945

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Gated entrance, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 5 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 898

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

