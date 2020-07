Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This bright, clean home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. Property has hardwood floors throughout. This property is very well maintained. Living room and all bedrooms have ceiling fans, and the house has tons of closet and storage space. Full-size indoor washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air.