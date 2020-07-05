All apartments in Dallas
10644 Aledo Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:48 AM

10644 Aledo Drive

10644 Aledo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10644 Aledo Dr, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME IN CASA VIEW AREA. HOUSE HAS HARDWOODS FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND FENCED-IN YARD. KITCHEN IS FURNISHED WITH GAS STOVE. WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS IN GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10644 Aledo Drive have any available units?
10644 Aledo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10644 Aledo Drive have?
Some of 10644 Aledo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10644 Aledo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10644 Aledo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10644 Aledo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10644 Aledo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10644 Aledo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10644 Aledo Drive offers parking.
Does 10644 Aledo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10644 Aledo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10644 Aledo Drive have a pool?
No, 10644 Aledo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10644 Aledo Drive have accessible units?
No, 10644 Aledo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10644 Aledo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10644 Aledo Drive has units with dishwashers.

