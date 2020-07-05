10644 Aledo Drive

NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME IN CASA VIEW AREA. HOUSE HAS HARDWOODS FLOORS THROUGHOUT, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND FENCED-IN YARD. KITCHEN IS FURNISHED WITH GAS STOVE. WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS IN GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
