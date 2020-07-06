Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10632 Chesapeake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10632 Chesapeake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10632 Chesapeake Drive
10632 Chesapeake Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10632 Chesapeake Dr, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 story home with wood burning fireplace. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have any available units?
10632 Chesapeake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10632 Chesapeake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10632 Chesapeake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 Chesapeake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive offer parking?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have a pool?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10632 Chesapeake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10632 Chesapeake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University