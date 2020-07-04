All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10627 Oak Gate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10627 Oak Gate Lane
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:24 PM

10627 Oak Gate Lane

10627 Oak Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10627 Oak Gate Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane have any available units?
10627 Oak Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10627 Oak Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10627 Oak Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 Oak Gate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10627 Oak Gate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane offer parking?
No, 10627 Oak Gate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10627 Oak Gate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 10627 Oak Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 10627 Oak Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10627 Oak Gate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10627 Oak Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10627 Oak Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Madison at Bellmar
10501 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University