10627 Mccree Road

Wonderful home in Lake Highlands, complete renovation from top to bottom in recent years. Updates include, granite countertops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, privacy fence, oversized driveway, electric gate, updated double pane windows. Open concept home is great for entertaining. Three bedroom, two bathrooms, gorgeous spacious kitchen, stone backsplash, built ins, stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for guest. Extra large backyard, two car garage and plenty of space for recreational equipment. Available early Nov.