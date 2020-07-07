All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1058 Condor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1058 Condor Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:46 AM

1058 Condor Drive

1058 Condor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1058 Condor Drive, Dallas, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable One-Story Home in Dallas
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,570 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement

(RLNE5661310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Condor Drive have any available units?
1058 Condor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 Condor Drive have?
Some of 1058 Condor Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Condor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Condor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Condor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1058 Condor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1058 Condor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Condor Drive offers parking.
Does 1058 Condor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Condor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Condor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1058 Condor Drive has a pool.
Does 1058 Condor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1058 Condor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Condor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1058 Condor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University