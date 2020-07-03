Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10533 Solta Drive.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10533 Solta Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
10533 Solta Drive
10533 Solta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10533 Solta Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated cozy cottage in Lake Highlands. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated bathroom. Updated gourmet kitchen. Great workshop for crafts. Wonderful huge screened in patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10533 Solta Drive have any available units?
10533 Solta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10533 Solta Drive have?
Some of 10533 Solta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10533 Solta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10533 Solta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10533 Solta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10533 Solta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10533 Solta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10533 Solta Drive offers parking.
Does 10533 Solta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10533 Solta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10533 Solta Drive have a pool?
No, 10533 Solta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10533 Solta Drive have accessible units?
No, 10533 Solta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10533 Solta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10533 Solta Drive has units with dishwashers.
