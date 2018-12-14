Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10522 Big Thicket Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10522 Big Thicket Dr.
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:57 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10522 Big Thicket Dr.
10522 Big Thicket Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10522 Big Thicket Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... - Location....Location.....
(RLNE3753949)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. have any available units?
10522 Big Thicket Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10522 Big Thicket Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10522 Big Thicket Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10522 Big Thicket Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. offer parking?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. have a pool?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10522 Big Thicket Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10522 Big Thicket Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University