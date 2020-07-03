All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10508 Shayna Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10508 Shayna Court
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

10508 Shayna Court

10508 Shayna Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10508 Shayna Court, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 Shayna Court have any available units?
10508 Shayna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10508 Shayna Court have?
Some of 10508 Shayna Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 Shayna Court currently offering any rent specials?
10508 Shayna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 Shayna Court pet-friendly?
No, 10508 Shayna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10508 Shayna Court offer parking?
No, 10508 Shayna Court does not offer parking.
Does 10508 Shayna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10508 Shayna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 Shayna Court have a pool?
No, 10508 Shayna Court does not have a pool.
Does 10508 Shayna Court have accessible units?
No, 10508 Shayna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 Shayna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10508 Shayna Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University