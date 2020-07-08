All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 29 2020

10457 Solta Drive

10457 Solta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10457 Solta Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Virtual Tour Available! This cottage style light, bright and happy home features wood floors throughout, two large living areas, and spacious bedrooms. Updated kitchen and baths. Large fenced yard with storage shed. 1 car attached carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10457 Solta Drive have any available units?
10457 Solta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10457 Solta Drive have?
Some of 10457 Solta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10457 Solta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10457 Solta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10457 Solta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10457 Solta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10457 Solta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10457 Solta Drive offers parking.
Does 10457 Solta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10457 Solta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10457 Solta Drive have a pool?
No, 10457 Solta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10457 Solta Drive have accessible units?
No, 10457 Solta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10457 Solta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10457 Solta Drive has units with dishwashers.

