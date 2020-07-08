10457 Solta Drive, Dallas, TX 75218 Old Lake Highlands
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Virtual Tour Available! This cottage style light, bright and happy home features wood floors throughout, two large living areas, and spacious bedrooms. Updated kitchen and baths. Large fenced yard with storage shed. 1 car attached carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
