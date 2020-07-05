10447 Lanshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238 Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Great updates. Open island kitchen, stainless appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters, under mount sink and breakfast bar. Two inch blinds and ceiling fans. Updated baths. Nice back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10447 Lanshire Drive have any available units?
10447 Lanshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10447 Lanshire Drive have?
Some of 10447 Lanshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10447 Lanshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10447 Lanshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.