Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

10447 Lanshire Drive

10447 Lanshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10447 Lanshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great updates. Open island kitchen, stainless appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher, granite counters, under mount sink and breakfast bar. Two inch blinds and ceiling fans. Updated baths. Nice back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10447 Lanshire Drive have any available units?
10447 Lanshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10447 Lanshire Drive have?
Some of 10447 Lanshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10447 Lanshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10447 Lanshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10447 Lanshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10447 Lanshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10447 Lanshire Drive offer parking?
No, 10447 Lanshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10447 Lanshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10447 Lanshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10447 Lanshire Drive have a pool?
No, 10447 Lanshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10447 Lanshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 10447 Lanshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10447 Lanshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10447 Lanshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

