All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10433 Fern.
Home
Dallas, TX
10433 Fern
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 14
10433 Fern
10433 Fern Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10433 Fern Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom home in Dallas! - Cute 2 bedroom home in a great neighborhood! Hardwood floors and granite counter-tops. Large back yard with large Mature trees.
(RLNE5629529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10433 Fern have any available units?
10433 Fern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10433 Fern currently offering any rent specials?
10433 Fern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10433 Fern pet-friendly?
Yes, 10433 Fern is pet friendly.
Does 10433 Fern offer parking?
No, 10433 Fern does not offer parking.
Does 10433 Fern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10433 Fern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10433 Fern have a pool?
No, 10433 Fern does not have a pool.
Does 10433 Fern have accessible units?
No, 10433 Fern does not have accessible units.
Does 10433 Fern have units with dishwashers?
No, 10433 Fern does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10433 Fern have units with air conditioning?
No, 10433 Fern does not have units with air conditioning.
