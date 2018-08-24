All apartments in Dallas
10430 Springhaven Drive

10430 Springhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10430 Springhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10430 Springhaven Drive have any available units?
10430 Springhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10430 Springhaven Drive have?
Some of 10430 Springhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10430 Springhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10430 Springhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10430 Springhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10430 Springhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10430 Springhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 10430 Springhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10430 Springhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10430 Springhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10430 Springhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 10430 Springhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10430 Springhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10430 Springhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10430 Springhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10430 Springhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

