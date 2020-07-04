Rent Calculator
10425 Springhaven Drive
10425 Springhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10425 Springhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to lease a 3-2-2 at a reasonable price. Convenient to 635, schools, shopping and services.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive have any available units?
10425 Springhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10425 Springhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Springhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Springhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10425 Springhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10425 Springhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
