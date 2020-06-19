Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
10425 Losa Drive
10425 Losa Drive
10425 Losa Drive
Location
10425 Losa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Amenities
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Cute home in the Casa Vale area of East Dallas! Right off trendy Garland Rd. Large, fenced-in backyard! Large kitchen with eat-in kitchen and spacious rooms! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10425 Losa Drive have any available units?
10425 Losa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10425 Losa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Losa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Losa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10425 Losa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10425 Losa Drive offer parking?
No, 10425 Losa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10425 Losa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10425 Losa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Losa Drive have a pool?
No, 10425 Losa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10425 Losa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10425 Losa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Losa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10425 Losa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10425 Losa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10425 Losa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
