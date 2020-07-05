Rent Calculator
10420 New Bedford Drive
10420 New Bedford Drive
10420 New Bedford Drive
Location
10420 New Bedford Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath home located near shopping centers, restaurants, public transportation and highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive have any available units?
10420 New Bedford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10420 New Bedford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10420 New Bedford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 New Bedford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10420 New Bedford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10420 New Bedford Drive offers parking.
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 New Bedford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive have a pool?
No, 10420 New Bedford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive have accessible units?
No, 10420 New Bedford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10420 New Bedford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10420 New Bedford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10420 New Bedford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
