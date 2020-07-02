10414 Solta Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming Lake Highlands Beauty! All imaginable updates already done. Freshly painted inside & out. New roof, & HVAC. Beautiful entry with formal living & dining Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite, commercial grade stove & vent. All appliances are new & top of the line. Huge family room with brick fireplace & beautiful tile floors. Lovely master, updated bath, 2 other large bedrooms & bath also updated with granite & new flooring. Wood floors in formals & bedrooms. The backyard is unbelievable, 2 separate areas, both with beautiful landscaping & new board on board fence, perfect for the kids to play & a pool. Oversized garage, with air conditioner & workbench. This home is better than new!!