10414 Solta Drive

Amenities
Charming Lake Highlands Beauty! All imaginable updates already done. Freshly painted inside & out. New roof, & HVAC. Beautiful entry with formal living & dining Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite, commercial grade stove & vent. All appliances are new & top of the line. Huge family room with brick fireplace & beautiful tile floors. Lovely master, updated bath, 2 other large bedrooms & bath also updated with granite & new flooring. Wood floors in formals & bedrooms. The backyard is unbelievable, 2 separate areas, both with beautiful landscaping & new board on board fence, perfect for the kids to play & a pool. Oversized garage, with air conditioner & workbench. This home is better than new!!