/
Dallas, TX
/
10414 Solta Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:41 AM

10414 Solta Drive

10414 Solta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10414 Solta Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Lake Highlands Beauty! All imaginable updates already done. Freshly painted inside & out. New roof, & HVAC. Beautiful entry with formal living & dining Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful granite, commercial grade stove & vent. All appliances are new & top of the line. Huge family room with brick fireplace & beautiful tile floors. Lovely master, updated bath, 2 other large bedrooms & bath also updated with granite & new flooring. Wood floors in formals & bedrooms. The backyard is unbelievable, 2 separate areas, both with beautiful landscaping & new board on board fence, perfect for the kids to play & a pool. Oversized garage, with air conditioner & workbench. This home is better than new!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10414 Solta Drive have any available units?
10414 Solta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10414 Solta Drive have?
Some of 10414 Solta Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10414 Solta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10414 Solta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 Solta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10414 Solta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10414 Solta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10414 Solta Drive offers parking.
Does 10414 Solta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10414 Solta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 Solta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10414 Solta Drive has a pool.
Does 10414 Solta Drive have accessible units?
No, 10414 Solta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 Solta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10414 Solta Drive has units with dishwashers.

