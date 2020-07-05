All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10381 Newcombe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10381 Newcombe Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

10381 Newcombe Dr

10381 Newcombe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10381 Newcombe Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location....Vouchers Accepted..... -

(RLNE3843048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have any available units?
10381 Newcombe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10381 Newcombe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10381 Newcombe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10381 Newcombe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr offer parking?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have a pool?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have accessible units?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University