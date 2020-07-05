Rent Calculator
10381 Newcombe Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10381 Newcombe Dr
10381 Newcombe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10381 Newcombe Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location....Vouchers Accepted..... -
(RLNE3843048)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have any available units?
10381 Newcombe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10381 Newcombe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10381 Newcombe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10381 Newcombe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr offer parking?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have a pool?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have accessible units?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10381 Newcombe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10381 Newcombe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
