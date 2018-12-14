10372 Sandra Lynn Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate and hardwood flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections in a small laundry room, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located near Dallas Athletic Club, Casa View Thrift, Pizza Hut, El Rancho Supermercado and McDonald's. A few minutes to the north by 635 is Chuck E. Cheese's, WinCo Foods, Walmart, BigLots, Ross, Tom Thumb and SO MUCH MORE! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.