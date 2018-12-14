All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:45 AM

10372 Sandra Lynn Drive

10372 Sandra Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10372 Sandra Lynn Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, laminate and hardwood flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections in a small laundry room, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is located near Dallas Athletic Club, Casa View Thrift, Pizza Hut, El Rancho Supermercado and McDonald's. A few minutes to the north by 635 is Chuck E. Cheese's, WinCo Foods, Walmart, BigLots, Ross, Tom Thumb and SO MUCH MORE! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive have any available units?
10372 Sandra Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive have?
Some of 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10372 Sandra Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive offers parking.
Does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10372 Sandra Lynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

