All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10367 White Elm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
10367 White Elm Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10367 White Elm Road
10367 White Elm Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10367 White Elm Road, Dallas, TX 75243
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Richardson ISD, Easy access to I-635 and Hwy 75, Near shopping and entertainment. Upgrades include New carpet and fresh interior paint. This one will go quick!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10367 White Elm Road have any available units?
10367 White Elm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10367 White Elm Road have?
Some of 10367 White Elm Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10367 White Elm Road currently offering any rent specials?
10367 White Elm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10367 White Elm Road pet-friendly?
No, 10367 White Elm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10367 White Elm Road offer parking?
No, 10367 White Elm Road does not offer parking.
Does 10367 White Elm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10367 White Elm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10367 White Elm Road have a pool?
No, 10367 White Elm Road does not have a pool.
Does 10367 White Elm Road have accessible units?
No, 10367 White Elm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10367 White Elm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10367 White Elm Road has units with dishwashers.
