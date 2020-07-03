Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10349 Bel Aire Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:08 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10349 Bel Aire Drive
10349 Bel Aire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10349 Bel Aire Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Lake Highlands. Wood flooring throughout. Great circle drive in front of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10349 Bel Aire Drive have any available units?
10349 Bel Aire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10349 Bel Aire Drive have?
Some of 10349 Bel Aire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10349 Bel Aire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10349 Bel Aire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10349 Bel Aire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10349 Bel Aire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10349 Bel Aire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10349 Bel Aire Drive offers parking.
Does 10349 Bel Aire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10349 Bel Aire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10349 Bel Aire Drive have a pool?
No, 10349 Bel Aire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10349 Bel Aire Drive have accessible units?
No, 10349 Bel Aire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10349 Bel Aire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10349 Bel Aire Drive has units with dishwashers.
