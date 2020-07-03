All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10347 Shelburne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10347 Shelburne Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:10 AM

10347 Shelburne Drive

10347 Shelburne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10347 Shelburne Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD-2BD-1GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.

Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have any available units?
10347 Shelburne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10347 Shelburne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10347 Shelburne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347 Shelburne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10347 Shelburne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive offer parking?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have a pool?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have accessible units?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10347 Shelburne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University