10347 Shelburne Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
10347 Shelburne Drive
10347 Shelburne Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10347 Shelburne Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD-2BD-1GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.
Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
350
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have any available units?
10347 Shelburne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10347 Shelburne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10347 Shelburne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10347 Shelburne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10347 Shelburne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive offer parking?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have a pool?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have accessible units?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10347 Shelburne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10347 Shelburne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10347 Shelburne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
