Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM
10328 Woodleaf Drive
10328 Woodleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10328 Woodleaf Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home, move in ready! No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10328 Woodleaf Drive have any available units?
10328 Woodleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10328 Woodleaf Drive have?
Some of 10328 Woodleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10328 Woodleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10328 Woodleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 Woodleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10328 Woodleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10328 Woodleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 10328 Woodleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10328 Woodleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10328 Woodleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 Woodleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 10328 Woodleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10328 Woodleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 10328 Woodleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 Woodleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 Woodleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
