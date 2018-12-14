All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:08 AM

10326 Budtime Lane

10326 Budtime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10326 Budtime Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic, 2 story, 4 bedroom 2 bath house, central air conditioning and heat, laminate and carpeting, microwave oven, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, immediate availability, same day approval and signing available, $300 deposit, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 Budtime Lane have any available units?
10326 Budtime Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 Budtime Lane have?
Some of 10326 Budtime Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 Budtime Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Budtime Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Budtime Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10326 Budtime Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10326 Budtime Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Budtime Lane offers parking.
Does 10326 Budtime Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10326 Budtime Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Budtime Lane have a pool?
No, 10326 Budtime Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10326 Budtime Lane have accessible units?
No, 10326 Budtime Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Budtime Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10326 Budtime Lane has units with dishwashers.

