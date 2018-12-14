10326 Budtime Lane, Dallas, TX 75217 Pleasant Grove
Amenities
Classic, 2 story, 4 bedroom 2 bath house, central air conditioning and heat, laminate and carpeting, microwave oven, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, immediate availability, same day approval and signing available, $300 deposit, thank you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
