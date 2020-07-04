Online showings only due to Virous restrictions. Very nice & spacious home with two livings areas. Mostly laminate flooring except for carpeted bedrooms. Newer kitchen appliances & includes refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have any available units?
10323 Black Walnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have?
Some of 10323 Black Walnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Black Walnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Black Walnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.