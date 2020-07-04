All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

10323 Black Walnut Drive

10323 Black Walnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10323 Black Walnut Drive, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Online showings only due to Virous restrictions. Very nice & spacious home with two livings areas. Mostly laminate flooring except for carpeted bedrooms. Newer kitchen appliances & includes refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have any available units?
10323 Black Walnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have?
Some of 10323 Black Walnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10323 Black Walnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10323 Black Walnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10323 Black Walnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10323 Black Walnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10323 Black Walnut Drive offers parking.
Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10323 Black Walnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have a pool?
No, 10323 Black Walnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 10323 Black Walnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10323 Black Walnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10323 Black Walnut Drive has units with dishwashers.

