All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
10321 Woodleaf Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 12:29 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10321 Woodleaf Drive
10321 Woodleaf Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10321 Woodleaf Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESHLY UPDATED! 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS! WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING! NEUTRAL GRAY COLORS! VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING AREA WITH FLOOR TO CEILING FIREPLACE! OUTDOOR DECK! 1 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10321 Woodleaf Drive have any available units?
10321 Woodleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10321 Woodleaf Drive have?
Some of 10321 Woodleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10321 Woodleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10321 Woodleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10321 Woodleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10321 Woodleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10321 Woodleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10321 Woodleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 10321 Woodleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10321 Woodleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10321 Woodleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 10321 Woodleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10321 Woodleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 10321 Woodleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10321 Woodleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10321 Woodleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
