Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10319 Vistadale Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:34 AM
10319 Vistadale Drive
10319 Vistadale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10319 Vistadale Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Lake Highlands! Bay windows, unique brick stove, 2 living and 2 dining areas! Hardwood and tile through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive have any available units?
10319 Vistadale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10319 Vistadale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10319 Vistadale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10319 Vistadale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive offer parking?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive have a pool?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10319 Vistadale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10319 Vistadale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
