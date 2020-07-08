All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:03 PM

10316 Ridge Oak Street

10316 Ridge Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Ridge Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated with laminate hardwood floors throughout main of house, tiled wet areas. Spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, and living space. Come enjoy your new home with porches to relax and entertain. Pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Ridge Oak Street have any available units?
10316 Ridge Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Ridge Oak Street have?
Some of 10316 Ridge Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Ridge Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Ridge Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Ridge Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Ridge Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10316 Ridge Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Ridge Oak Street offers parking.
Does 10316 Ridge Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Ridge Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Ridge Oak Street have a pool?
No, 10316 Ridge Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Ridge Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 10316 Ridge Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Ridge Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Ridge Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

