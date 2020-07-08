10316 Ridge Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75227 Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Recently updated with laminate hardwood floors throughout main of house, tiled wet areas. Spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, and living space. Come enjoy your new home with porches to relax and entertain. Pictures coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
