Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:08 PM

10316 Bernardin Circle

10316 Bernardin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Bernardin Circle, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated inside and out with renovations in May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Bernardin Circle have any available units?
10316 Bernardin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Bernardin Circle have?
Some of 10316 Bernardin Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Bernardin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Bernardin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Bernardin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Bernardin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10316 Bernardin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Bernardin Circle offers parking.
Does 10316 Bernardin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Bernardin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Bernardin Circle have a pool?
No, 10316 Bernardin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Bernardin Circle have accessible units?
No, 10316 Bernardin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Bernardin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Bernardin Circle has units with dishwashers.

