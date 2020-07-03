All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:32 AM

10308 Wood Heights Drive

10308 Wood Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10308 Wood Heights Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We've updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you're comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your two spacious living rooms and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Wood Heights Drive have any available units?
10308 Wood Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10308 Wood Heights Drive have?
Some of 10308 Wood Heights Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10308 Wood Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Wood Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Wood Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10308 Wood Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10308 Wood Heights Drive offer parking?
No, 10308 Wood Heights Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10308 Wood Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Wood Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Wood Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 10308 Wood Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10308 Wood Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 10308 Wood Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Wood Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10308 Wood Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

