Dallas, TX
1028 Burlywood Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:00 AM

1028 Burlywood Drive

1028 Burlywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Burlywood Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD-2BD-2GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.

Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Burlywood Drive have any available units?
1028 Burlywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1028 Burlywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Burlywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Burlywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Burlywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Burlywood Drive offer parking?
No, 1028 Burlywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Burlywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Burlywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Burlywood Drive have a pool?
No, 1028 Burlywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Burlywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 Burlywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Burlywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Burlywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Burlywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Burlywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

