All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
10244 Carolina Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10244 Carolina Oaks Drive
10244 Carolina Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10244 Carolina Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very nice 3BD-2.5BD-2GA home in Dallas. Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Fenced in yard - great for children and pets.
Located close to schools, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive have any available units?
10244 Carolina Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10244 Carolina Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10244 Carolina Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
