10235 Ridge Oak Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:16 PM
10235 Ridge Oak Street
10235 Ridge Oak Street
No Longer Available
Location
10235 Ridge Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute duplex for lease. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with high ceiling and open space. Lots of light. One car garage. There is also a nice backyard space with lots of shades for you to enjoy a good day!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street have any available units?
10235 Ridge Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10235 Ridge Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Ridge Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Ridge Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 10235 Ridge Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 10235 Ridge Oak Street offers parking.
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10235 Ridge Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street have a pool?
No, 10235 Ridge Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 10235 Ridge Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 Ridge Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10235 Ridge Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10235 Ridge Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
