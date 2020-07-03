All apartments in Dallas
10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive

Location

10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive have any available units?
10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive have?
Some of 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10228 Blackjack Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

