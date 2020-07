Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Remodeled home in the Casa View neighborhood. This home is an original with some modern updates. A cozy three bedroom, one bath with lots of natural lighting. Kitchen is nicely updated with highly desired color palets. Equiped with a stainless steel gas range and a new dishwasher. This home has nice hardwood floors, period tile, large fenced yard with an abundance of shade trees, and good floor plan to name a few. Vacant and easy to show!