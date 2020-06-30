All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
10214 Sylvia Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 10:34 PM

10214 Sylvia Drive

10214 Sylvia Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

10214 Sylvia Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED HOME CLOSE TO WHITE ROCK LAKE. NEW ROOF, NEW INSULATION, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW LIGHT AND PLUMBING FIXTURES, COMPLETE REHAB KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, COMPLETE REHABBED HOUSE! WON'T LAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Sylvia Drive have any available units?
10214 Sylvia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10214 Sylvia Drive have?
Some of 10214 Sylvia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Sylvia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Sylvia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Sylvia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Sylvia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10214 Sylvia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Sylvia Drive offers parking.
Does 10214 Sylvia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Sylvia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Sylvia Drive have a pool?
No, 10214 Sylvia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10214 Sylvia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10214 Sylvia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Sylvia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10214 Sylvia Drive has units with dishwashers.

