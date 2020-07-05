Rent Calculator
10205 San Juan Avenue
10205 San Juan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10205 San Juan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with wood flooring throughout. Huge garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
10205 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 10205 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10205 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10205 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10205 San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10205 San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10205 San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 10205 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10205 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10205 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10205 San Juan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10205 San Juan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
