10187 San Juan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely updated & well-kept home located in a quiet neighborhood of Casa Linda area, close to Downtown Dallas with easy access to I-20 is now ready for occupancy. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the house. The kitchen is updated with new gas stove & new vent, New kitchen cabinets w lazy Suzan, tankless water heater. Refrigerator, washer (located in the kitchen) & dryer (located in the garage) are included at no cost. Ceiling fan in all BRs. Private large backyard with a playpen for your kids to enjoy. One covered garage with opener and a dedicated carport. No smoking, small pets not over 25lbs is ok, Section8 is ok, Req. 50.00 appfee per adult. First month rent & one-month security deposit.