Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10187 San Juan Avenue

10187 San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10187 San Juan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated & well-kept home located in a quiet neighborhood of Casa Linda area, close to Downtown Dallas with easy access to I-20 is now ready for occupancy. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the house. The kitchen is updated with new gas stove & new vent, New kitchen cabinets w lazy Suzan, tankless water heater. Refrigerator, washer (located in the kitchen) & dryer (located in the garage) are included at no cost. Ceiling fan in all BRs. Private large backyard with a playpen for your kids to enjoy. One covered garage with opener and a dedicated carport. No smoking, small pets not over 25lbs is ok, Section8 is ok, Req. 50.00 appfee per adult. First month rent & one-month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10187 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
10187 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10187 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 10187 San Juan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10187 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10187 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10187 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10187 San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10187 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10187 San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 10187 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10187 San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10187 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 10187 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10187 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10187 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10187 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10187 San Juan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

