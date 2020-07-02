All apartments in Dallas
1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue

1016 E Ann Arbor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1016 E Ann Arbor Ave, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue have any available units?
1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

