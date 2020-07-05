10153 Shoreview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill new construction

+6 WEEKS FREE+ MUST SEE Upscale boutique luxury living in Lake Highlands! Steps to Starbucks, White Rock Trail & tons of shops! Located in prestigious Richardson ISD! This property features on-site maint & mgmt, 24hr fitness center, resort style swimming pool, sky lounge, pet friendly with on-site dog park, outdoor lounge with grilling areas, bocce ball, controlled access parking & much more.Spacious 2 bed unit w high end amenities found in condo projects including: custom cabinetry, custom lighting package, stainless steel appliance package with ceramic top range & programable thermostat.