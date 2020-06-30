All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:39 AM

10150 Shoreview Road

10150 Shoreview Road · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Shoreview Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
+6 WEEKS FREE+ MUST SEE Upscale boutique luxury living in Lake Highlands! Steps to Starbucks, White Rock Trail & tons of shops! Located in prestigious Richardson ISD! This property features on-site maint & mgmt, 24hr fitness center, resort style swimming pool, sky lounge, pet friendly with on-site dog park, outdoor lounge with grilling areas, bocce ball, controlled access parking & much more.Spacious 2 bed unit w high end amenities found in condo projects including: custom cabinetry, custom lighting package, stainless steel appliance package with ceramic top range & programable thermostat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 Shoreview Road have any available units?
10150 Shoreview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 Shoreview Road have?
Some of 10150 Shoreview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 Shoreview Road currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Shoreview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Shoreview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10150 Shoreview Road is pet friendly.
Does 10150 Shoreview Road offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Shoreview Road offers parking.
Does 10150 Shoreview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 Shoreview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Shoreview Road have a pool?
Yes, 10150 Shoreview Road has a pool.
Does 10150 Shoreview Road have accessible units?
No, 10150 Shoreview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Shoreview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 Shoreview Road has units with dishwashers.

