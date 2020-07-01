All apartments in Dallas
10144 Desert Willow Drive

10144 Desert Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10144 Desert Willow Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2184 sq. ft., 1 story home in Dallas, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with granite, tile back splash, tons of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Breakfast area with built ins perfect for extra storage. Formal dining room. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Over-sized master suite. Sun room with sparkling pool views. Corner lot. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10144 Desert Willow Drive have any available units?
10144 Desert Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10144 Desert Willow Drive have?
Some of 10144 Desert Willow Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10144 Desert Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10144 Desert Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10144 Desert Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10144 Desert Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10144 Desert Willow Drive offer parking?
No, 10144 Desert Willow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10144 Desert Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10144 Desert Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10144 Desert Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10144 Desert Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 10144 Desert Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 10144 Desert Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10144 Desert Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10144 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

