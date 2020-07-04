All apartments in Dallas
Location

10135 Kittyhawk Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard! The home is located near Hatfield Park and Bitter Creek Park, Walgreens, Fiesta Mart, Jade Chinese Buffet, Texas Can Academy, Prairie Creek Branch Library and more. It's a short drive to Crawford Memorial Park, home to walking trails, creeks, playgrounds, and a water park! The home is along the bus line and offers easy access to 175. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane have any available units?
10135 Kittyhawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane have?
Some of 10135 Kittyhawk Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Kittyhawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Kittyhawk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Kittyhawk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10135 Kittyhawk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane offer parking?
No, 10135 Kittyhawk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10135 Kittyhawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane have a pool?
No, 10135 Kittyhawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 10135 Kittyhawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Kittyhawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 Kittyhawk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

